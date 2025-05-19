THE Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) says the suspected pollution of the Kafue River has not been caused by any mining activities, stating that preliminary investigations show that there is just some strange colour in the water. On Friday, Water Development and Sanitation Minister Collins Nzovu revealed that a suspected pollution incident had been reported in the Kafue River, and that Mulonga Water and Sewerage Company was directed to temporarily suspend operations at the Kafue Raw Water Pump Station. In an interview, ZEMA Director General Godfrey Mwiinga said mapping was being conducted in order to determine where the discolouration of water was coming from. “We are about it. As I speak, our team is in the field with Mulonga Water...