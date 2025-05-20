FORMER PF secretary general Davies Mwila says Brian Mundubile was politicking when he suggested that Edgar Lungu can help President Hakainde Hichilema. On Saturday, Mundubile, who is Mporokoso PF MP, said President Hichilema was now looking at Lungu as a hero and mentor after confessing that leadership was hard. He added that the former president was not vengeful and would quickly help President Hichilema if he apologised and asked for assistance so that he could do something that would add to his legacy. But commenting on that in an interview, Monday, Mwila argued that the PF would not allow Lungu to help President Hichilema after embarrassing and stripping him naked. “And you think these people are apologetic? They can’t apologise,...