THE Zambia Police Service has disclosed that it is actively pursuing 19 suspects who escaped from lawful custody at Mansa Central Police Station in the early hours of Monday, May 19, 2025. The suspects escaped between 02:00 hours and 02:50 hours. According to a statement by Police Public Relations Officer, Rae Hamoonga said all the escapees would be rearrested and will face the law. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform members of the public that it is actively pursuing 19 suspects who escaped from lawful custody at Mansa Central Police Station in the early hours of today, May 19, 2025, between 02:00 hours and 02:50 hours.This is a serious matter and a criminal offence under Section 119 of the...