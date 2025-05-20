PF faction Information and Publicity Chairperson Emmanuel Mwamba says UPND wants to reduce the former ruling party’s influence and capacity to mobilise. Mwamba was commenting on the incarceration of Mfuwe PF MP Maureen Mabonga, who was recently sentenced to eight months simple imprisonment for sedition. In an interview, Mwamba claimed that UPND was targeting to reduce PF numbers in parliament. “We know that they’ve targeted to reduce our numbers in parliament. They’ve used both the carrot and the stick. So we have some of our MPs who have negotiated themselves away that they can’t be arrested, they cannot be pursued for their previous utterances against Hichilema when they are working with him. There are businessmen like our dear brother whose...