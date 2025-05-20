INSPECTOR General of Police Graphel Musamba says the Police is working to restore and strengthen public trust in the service beyond the electoral cycle. Speaking at the launch of “Strengthening the Accountability of the Zambia Police Service and Ensuring Effective Security During Elections and Beyond Project,” Monday, Musamba said the service was aware of the growing expectations of the public. “It is worth mentioning here that as Zambia Police Service, we are fully aware of the growing expectations of the public we serve. Our people desire a police service that is professional, accountable and firmly rooted in the principles of democratic governance and human rights. This project comes at a crucial time, not only as we prepare for the 2026...