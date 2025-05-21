UKA Chairperson Sakwiba Sikota, State Counsel, says the Judiciary should avoid incarcerating parliamentarians in cases where a fine is applicable. Sikota was commenting on the jailing of lawmakers and the subsequent by-elections that Zambia has witnessed as a result. Just recently, former Lumezi MP Munir Zulu and his Mfuwe counterpart, Maureen Mabonga, were convicted of making defamatory and seditious remarks respectively. In an interview, Sikota said the incarceration of parliamentarians was creating by-elections, which were a waste of public resources and time. He argued that as a result, the Judiciary had contributed to the draining of Zambia’s scarce resources. “It’s sad that we’re having to have so many by elections when we have an economy which clearly is not doing...