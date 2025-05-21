CHINA has donated 5,000 HIV test kits to Lusaka Province to support Zambia’s public health efforts. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Health Communications and Public Relations Unit, the donation was made during the Zambia Pharmaceutical and Health Industry Cooperation and Exchange Conference, where Sichuan Province partnered with Zambia to promote the use of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). Speaking at the event, Lusaka Province Minister Sheal Mulyata expressed gratitude for the generous gesture, noting that Chinese traditional medicine has historically contributed significantly to improved health outcomes. “The Government of the People’s Republic of China has donated 5,000 HIV test kits to support Zambia’s public health efforts. The donation was made during the Zambia Pharmaceutical and Health Industry...