WE do not operate from the perspective of strongholds, and in any case, we do not know strongholds in an election, the Electoral Commission of Zambia has argued. Mporokoso PF MP Brian Mundubile recently alleged that the Commission did not want to register voters in non-UPND strongholds and was making excuses, claiming equipment was not working. “MPs have found in the constituencies that in the non-UPND strongholds, ECZ is apologising at every juncture. It’s either something is not working, [or] cameras are not working. There’s been one complaint too many, especially from the PF strongholds. MPs under Tonse have brought reports that ECZ is being very deliberate; they don’t want to register voters in non-UPND strongholds. So we MPs for...