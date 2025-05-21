PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says he works hard and therefore expects everyone else to work hard too. And Choma UPND MP Cornelius Mweetwa says he now agrees with the people on the Copperbelt Province who say that President Hichilema has the spirit of reviving dead projects. Speaking when he inspected works on the Batoka – Maamba road in Choma, Southern Province, President Hichilema said he did not like lazy people. “I am very happy to be here, honestly speaking, journalists. I’m very happy to be here so that we have a feel of what is going on on the ground, and we encourage everybody to work hard, as I said. I work hard myself, and I expect everybody else to work...