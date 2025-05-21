PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says if citizens do not vote well in 2026, they will go back to a life of being beaten. And UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says 2026 is already “in the pocket” for the party, stating that their only worry is where they are going to find another HH in 2031. Speaking when interacting with people at Mboole School in Choma yesterday, President Hichilema urged residents to get NRCs and voter’s cards. “If you want good things to continue, do not look or go back. Have you heard? Go where? [forward]. Get NRCs. Every headman and everyone here, go to your homes and deliver the message that Siakainde was in Mboole in Sikalongo ward, and he left a...