CENTRAL Province Minister Mwabashike Nkulukusa has commended Mulungushi and Kwame Nkrumah universities for their financial discipline and capacity to operate sustainably. Nkulukusa has noted that most public universities in Africa typically depend on government grants to operate sustainably, but this is not the case for Kwame Nkrumah and Mulungushi universities. Speaking when the Parliamentary Committee on Education, Science and Technology paid a courtesy call on him in Kabwe, Monday, Nkulukusa said higher learning institutions should find means of generating their own revenue. “Mulungushi University; in terms of how educational systems are run and how to run a successful education facility which is sustainable, I think it’s one of the examples. Mulungushi is financially stable, they have never gone without paying...