MPULUNGU Town Council has struggled to explain the use of limited bidding to procure earth-moving equipment valued at K16 million, stating that documents justifying the procurement process could not be found. The local authority further told the Committee on Local Government Accounts that it decided to use limited bidding after one supplier complained about how the procurement process was being conducted. Speaking during the Committee hearing, Mufumbwe UPND MP Elliot Kamondo wanted to find out why the Council used limited bidding to procure the earth-moving equipment. “Mpulungu Town Council decided to procure an excavator, water bowser, tipper trucks, bulldozer and a motor grader. Mpulungu Town Council decided to use limited bidding. Why did you choose limited bidding?” Kamondo asked. “Management...