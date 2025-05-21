INFRASTRUCTURE Minister Charles Milupi says government has curbed corruption in infrastructure by ensuring the right cost, quality and timely delivery of projects, which is why some recently completed roads are being admired. Commenting on the Civil Servants and Allied Workers Union of Zambia’s statement that the UPND administration seemed fatigued with the fight against corruption, suggesting that maybe some people were benefiting from the act, Milupi, who is also UPND Alliance Chairperson, said government had enacted various laws to curb corruption. “In infrastructure, this government has curbed corruption by pronouncing the right cost, specified quality and delivery on time. That is why you see some roads that have been done without exception are being admired. Go to Chingola to Kasumbalesa,...