FOUR people, including two police officers, have been wounded at Kansenshi Police Post in Ndola after one officer accidentally touched the trigger of a firearm, causing it to fire rapidly. In a statement, Thursday, Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer Pethias Siandenge identified the victims as police officers Elestinah Tembo and Mary Kabwe; Justin Mulimba, a Community Crime Prevention Officer; and Zheng Lei, a Chinese national and site engineer for AVIC International. He said all four victims were currently receiving treatment at Ndola Teaching Hospital, where their condition was reported to be slightly stable. “SHOOTING INCIDENT. Occurred today, May 21, 2025, at around 14:00hrs at Kanseshi Police Post under Kanseshi Police Station in Ndola. Involved is No. 54507 Constable Mbewe Alidah who...