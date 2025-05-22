ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro says Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has notified the Commission of a vacancy in Mfuwe constituency following the incumbent lawmaker’s conviction. Last week, Lusaka Senior Resident Magistrate Trevor Kasanda sentenced Mfuwe PF MP Maureen Mabonga to eight months simple imprisonment for sedition. In an interview, Kasaro confirmed that the date for the by-election would be communicated in due course. “The Commission received a notification about the vacancy [on] Monday. So it’s undergoing the necessary processes. I think we should be getting back to stakeholders shortly in terms of the programme for the by-election,” he said. And Kasaro said the Commission would apply to the treasury for resources to facilitate the by-election. “We...