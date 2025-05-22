WHILE there could have been portions of misconduct on the part of some cadres [in the past], to suggest that Zambians were generally being beaten is a lie, says PF secretary general Raphael Nakacinda. Meanwhile, PF deputy secretary general Brenda Nyirenda says the UPND is in panic mode. Commenting on President Hakainde Hichilema’s statement that if citizens don’t vote well in 2026, they’ll go back to being beaten, Nakacinda said no one would be beaten if they voted for the opposition. “Mr Hakainde Hichilema should answer the questions the Zambian people are asking. What has happened to the cost of living? That’s what he should answer to, not to say that if you vote for the opposition they will be...