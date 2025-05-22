IF you compare now and back then in the PF days, there’s a remarkable difference; there’s obviously the ability for people to express themselves, and cadreism has been toned down, says former LAZ president Eddie Mwitwa. And Mwitwa says any constitutional amendment process should involve amending the Bill of Rights. In a recent interview, Mwitwa said the country appeared to be in a better place than before. “Well, one of the things that I am quite pleased with is the fact that cadreism, whether it’s happening or not happening, it has really, really been toned down. We used to hear of it happening a lot at markets and bus stations, but I think in the PF time it was extended...