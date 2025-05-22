VICE Governor of the People’s Government of Sichuan Province in China, Yang Xingping, says medical aid is not the only lasting solution to healthcare challenges, but rather raising the capacity of medical professionals. Yang also says China is ready to provide assistance with the production of Chinese traditional medicine in Zambia, but notes that policy barriers need to be removed to facilitate this. And Health Minister Dr Elijah Muchima has called on China to invest in pharmaceutical manufacturing in the country. Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on the Minister at the ministry, Tuesday, Yang said there was a need for innovation with cooperating partners in the health sector. “In the meeting, we learned that you’ve overcome a lot...