NEW Heritage Party leader Chishala Kateka says she doesn’t doubt President Hakainde Hichilema’s hard work, but questions what he is working hard on, especially since the economy has not improved. Commenting on President Hichilema’s remarks that he works hard and expects everyone to work hard, the opposition leader argued that the President was working hard on the wrong things, such as frustrating the opposition. “What is he working hard at? Because he could be working hard at, as we have seen, the economy has not improved. So, what is he working hard at? He may be working hard, but working hard at the wrong things. Which is why we have the results that we have; he is not doing the...