THE Zambia Correctional Service Commission has disclosed that 21 correctional officers are currently under investigation for corruption allegations. Addressing the media, Thursday, Commission Chairperson Evaristo Kalonga denied reports that the officers had been fired. He said the matter had not yet reached the Commission, but if it did and it was discovered that the officers had indeed been corrupt, they would be separated from the service. “On the rumour that 21 officers were fired, that is not correct. The correct position is that maybe those officers are undergoing investigations and are on suspension. The commission comes in when the service is done with disciplinary procedures. Disciplinary procedures start at the service level and ministry level. We are the last. [For]...