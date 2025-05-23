INCARCERATED former Kawambwa PF MP, Nickson Chilangwa, was yesterday allowed to attend his late wife’s funeral service under tight security. And PF faction vice-president Given Lubinda says Zambians live in a time where the application of the law is biased and where constitutional rights are no longer respected. Chilangwa was jailed five years for the offence of malicious damage to public property. His wife, Mwamba Kambikambi Chilangwa, died in Ndola after a short illness. Speaking during the funeral church service, Thursday, Lubinda said Chilangwa was an example of the many politicians and citizens who continue to be eluded by the obligations for bail and appeal. “We have become a country of lawfare, all of us have been encouraged to become...