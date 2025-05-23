JUSTICE Minister Princess Kasune says there is actually an increased appreciation of the proposed constitutional amendments. And Mines and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe has attributed the stabilisation of the Kwacha and the reduction in mealie meal prices to government’s working policies. Speaking when she paid a courtesy call on the North-Western Provincial Administration, Thursday, Kasune said people were saying the constitutional amendments should have happened a long time ago. And when asked about certain stakeholders who were opposing the constitutional amendments before the 2026 elections, Kasune argued that people were actually appreciating the process. “If you’ve been following the discourse, you will actually say the opposite. When we just began, it was a lot of ‘nos’ out there. The...