THE Zambia Correctional Service Commission (ZCSC) says it’s happy that none of the inmates have complained of ill-treatment within the correctional facilities. The Commission also says mealie meal prices will continue to go down because President Hakainde Hichilema has worked quietly to encourage the defence and security wings to participate in maize production. Addressing the media, Thursday, ZCSC Vice Chairperson Sibote Sibote said he was pleased that Correctional Service officers were taking care of inmates, including PF members Nickson Chilangwa and Ronald Chitotela. “As a Commission as we tour, we are happy that none of these inmates, none of them from small ones like myself to the big fishes, has complained of ill treatment in the facilities. This government, this...