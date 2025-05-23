FORMER PF national chairperson Davies Chama says it’s very easy for one to get an A+ if they are marking their own paper. And Chama says he does not see the possibility of things improving between now and 2026. On Wednesday, President Hakainde Hichilema rated the performance of the UPND as seven out of ten, saying they were now focused on the three remaining things. But commenting on that in an interview, Thursday, Chama said it was easy for the President to allocate himself such marks since he marked himself, adding that he should wait for Zambians to mark his paper next year. “When you’re in government, sometimes you’re in denial and you want to justify things to portray that...