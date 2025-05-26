WE may not in a very long time to come have a committed President like this one, says Central Province Permanent Secretary Dr Milner Mwanakampwe. In an interview, Friday, Dr Mwanakampwe said people must support President Hakainde Hichilema because he has taken development to those who never dreamt that they were going to see development. “You’ll see why CDF is called a game-changer or why this President must not be viewed with contempt, why this President must be supported because he has taken development to those of our brothers who never dreamt that they were ever going to see development. And staff availability, Mr President recruited, as you are all aware or as everyone of us is aware, recruited more...