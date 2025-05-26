GIVE a chance to HH to accomplish his promises by retaining him in 2026, I am personally endorsing him, says Chief Kaingu of the Ila-speaking people of Itezhi-Tezhi. And Chief Kaingu says he agrees with former LAZ president Eddie Mwitwa that there’s more freedom of speech under the UPND than under the PF regime. In an interview, Friday, Chief Kaingu urged Zambians to retain President Hakainde Hichilema next year. “I want to see Zambians retain President Hakainde Hichilema next year. I think he needs to be given more time for him to fulfil his aspirations. Let’s give him a chance to finish his programmes aimed at bettering Zambia. I am personally endorsing him,” Chief Kaingu said. On maize production, the...