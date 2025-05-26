ANGRY street vendors this morning attacked blogger and Simoson Building Managing Director Simon Chitambala Mwewa after he advised them to desist from trading along the drainage on Simon Mwewa Lane. In a statement, Monday, Police Assistant Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi said the group mobilised and began throwing stones at him, resulting in a noticeable swelling on his forehead. He added that an investigation into the matter had been instituted. “Police in Lusaka have recorded a case of Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm (OABH) in which the complainant is Mr. Chitambala Mwewa of Avondale, Lusaka, who is the Managing Director at Simoson Building. The incident occurred today, May 26,2025, around 08:00 hours near the Simoson Building area. Brief facts of...