LOCAL Government and Rural Development Minister Gift Sialubalo has questioned the reasoning of some contractors who tender for a contract and then abandon the project. Commenting on Itezhi-Tezhi UPND MP Twaambo Mutinta’s observation that most contractors being awarded contracts by the central government were working against President Hakainde Hichilema by abandoning projects, Sialubalo said it was truly saddening and he would be making a follow-up on that matter. “That observation is really saddening. If an MP raises a concern, an MP does an oversight role. When he sees an issue, he raises it. The local authority in Itezhi-Tezhi must put that matter in writing and forward it to the ministry for action. If they don’t, then we shall end up...