FORMER minister of chiefs and traditional affairs Lawrence Sichalwe says it’s a time bomb and a recipe for confusion for chiefs to be partisan. Chief Kaingu of the Ila-speaking people of Itezhi-tezhi recently urged citizens to give President Hakainde Hichilema a chance to accomplish his promises by retaining him in 2026. He said under the PF, people would be clobbered for merely wearing red. But commenting on that in an interview, Monday, Sichalwe wondered how Chief Kaingu would allow other political leaders to campaign in his chiefdom since he already endorsed a candidate. “It’s actually a time bomb and a very big recipe for confusion. One good example, the mentioned Chief has endorsed a particular candidate and we are in...