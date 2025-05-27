LUMEZI Parish Priest, Father John Nyirenda, has advised Lumezi residents not to vote for a candidate because they have been given money or food, but to vote for a leader who will bring development to the constituency. Father Nyirenda also says people in the constituency should refrain from being used as tools of violence in the forthcoming by-election. Speaking during Mass on Sunday, Father Nyirenda said the Catholic Church in the constituency was not endorsing any candidate and the people were free to vote for a candidate of their choice. “On June 26, we are going to have by-elections here. I know that Zambia is a democratic nation where, as citizens, we are given an opportunity to choose our leaders....