FINANCE Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane is in Ivory Coast for the elective African Development Bank Group Annual Meetings which commenced yesterday. Dr Musokotwane says Zambia is optimistic that the majority vote of the member states will be cast in favour of Dr Samuel Maimbo to enable him to avail his proven talents as president of the African Development Bank Group. In a statement issued by the office of the Secretary to the Treasury, Monday, Dr Musokotwane was accompanied by Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa, Bank of Zambia Governor Dr Denny Kalyalya, among others. The delegation would engage investors as part of the country’s ongoing quest for partners in public-private partnership projects, private sector capacity building through joint ventures, among...