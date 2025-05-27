Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane (l) making his submission during the Zambia Mining and Investment Insaka at Mulungushi International Conference center in Lusaka on Wednesday 9th October 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane (l) making his submission during the Zambia Mining and Investment Insaka at Mulungushi International Conference center in Lusaka on Wednesday 9th October 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

FINANCE Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane is in Ivory Coast for the elective African Development Bank Group Annual Meetings which commenced yesterday. Dr Musokotwane says Zambia is optimistic that the majority vote of the member states will be cast in favour of Dr Samuel Maimbo to enable him to avail his proven talents as president of the African Development Bank Group. In a statement issued by the office of the Secretary to the Treasury, Monday, Dr Musokotwane was accompanied by Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa, Bank of Zambia Governor Dr Denny Kalyalya, among others. The delegation would engage investors as part of the country’s ongoing quest for partners in public-private partnership projects, private sector capacity building through joint ventures, among...