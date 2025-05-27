Former EAZ president Lubinda Haabazoka in Livingstone during the official opening of the National Economic Summit on July 25, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ECONOMIST Dr Lubinda Haabazoka says Zambia is a country of Facebook, stating that citizens are mediocre at serious things and serious at mediocre things. Speaking when he featured on Diamond TV, Sunday, Dr Haabazoka said there was a need for a mindset change among citizens. When asked why Zambia was not developing like other African countries, Dr Haabazoka said Zambia was not a serious country. “When you go to countries you’ve mentioned, Rwanda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, you open their Facebook, they are more working than they are Facebooking. Zambia is a country of Facebook I’m telling you. I have a Facebook page. Sometimes I joke with my people but I normally write articles that can actually build a person or highlight...