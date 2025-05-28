FORMER Labour minister Austin Liato says the fragmented state of the opposition in Zambia poses a significant challenge as the nation approaches the general elections. He stresses that the opposition should have already chosen a presidential candidate to challenge the sitting government. In a recent interview, Liato argued that unseating the ruling party would be difficult for the opposition because campaigning against an incumbent required a lot of time. “The opposition right now is very fragmented, this definitely weakens the opposition. In a situation like we have right now, where we are looking forward to having a general election next year, what it actually means is that we have approximately a year before dissolution of Parliament. If you tell us...