THE Zambia Police Service has approved a UNIP public rally to be held on June 14 in Lusaka. Confirming this development, UNIP National Chairperson Captain (retired) Robert Mukengami said the main purpose of the rally was to call for unity, love and peace in the country. Mukengami said politicians must put Zambia first and serve the poor. “We will be holding a public rally on June 14 at Mutambe Football Ground in Mandevu from 14:00 to 17:00 hours. The rally has already been approved by the police. We have since extended an invitation to the ruling UPND and other opposition political parties to attend the rally. Each political party in the country has a duty to educate its cadres to...