CENTRAL Province Permanent Secretary Dr Milner Mwanakampwe has attributed the province’s maize bumper harvest to the government’s timely delivery of farming inputs last year. He added that the President’s call for Zambians to return to agricultural production was also another contributing factor. According to the Zambia Statistics Agency (ZAMSTATS), Central Province is projected to have the highest maize production of 680,085 metric tonnes this year, while Western Province is projected to have the lowest yield at 93,965.77 metric tonnes. In an interview, Sunday, Dr Mwanakampwe said by October last year, all farmers in Central Province had received their farming inputs. “It’s attributed to the people of Central Province and the people of Zambia answering to the call of Mr President....