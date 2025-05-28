VIOLENCE erupted in Lumezi constituency yesterday between ruling party and Tonse Alliance cadres, with police describing the fight as “50/50″ from both sides. Meanwhile, six candidates have successfully filed their nominations for the Lumezi by-election. These include: Goodson Banda, the New Congress Party candidate under Tonse Alliance; Lufeyo Ngoma of UPND; Wiseman Mvula for Citizens First; Isaiah Banda under UPPZ; Nebby Manda for Leadership Movement; and independent candidate Pilila Mwanza, who served as Lumezi MP in 2016. Violence broke out at Lumezi Trading Centre when Tonse Alliance and UPND supporters clashed, resulting in injuries. Police had to intervene to restore calm. The fight did not extend to the nomination centre. According to Lumezi Town Council Chairperson Oliver Mwale, two Tonse...