MINISTRY of Agriculture Permanent Secretary John Mulongoti says government will consult stakeholders before embarking on the exportation of maize. And Mulongoti says government will not relax after recording a bumper harvest, stating that they have to ensure they beat the current record next year. On Sunday, Millers Association of Zambia president Andrew Chintala urged government to regulate maize exports to ensure food security in the country. But commenting on that in an interview, Tuesday, Mulongoti said the decision to export had not yet been made, adding that a lot would be taken into account before doing so. “Chintala’s call is welcome; as government, what we do is basically listen to stakeholders. Even as we listen to stakeholders, there must be...