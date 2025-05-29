MMD leader Nevers Mumba says while he is aware that citizens are angry due to the challenges prevailing in the country, the PF, Tonse Alliance and UKA are not going to be their saviours. Mumba further wonders whether citizens miss the corruption, hooliganism and cadreism they experienced during the PF. Speaking during the MMD Eastern Provincial Conference, Tuesday, Mumba said the country did not need the confusion that was characterised in the alliances. “Before Mr Lungu came back to politics, I made a statement. I said, Mr Lungu, don’t come back to politics because if you come back to politics, you will destroy PF just like Kenneth Kaunda when he came back to UNIP, UNIP was destroyed. ECL came back,...