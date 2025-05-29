NGOCC Executive Director Anna Anamela says the Lumezi by-election presented a perfect opportunity for all political parties, including UPND, to nominate women and demonstrate their commitment to enhance women’s political participation. She adds that it is disappointing that the ruling party opted to adopt a man when there was a female candidate vying for the position. Meanwhile, Saboi Imboela says the UPND government has failed to stick to what they say, by adopting a man yet again. On Monday, UPND adopted former Lumezi DC Lufeyo Ngoma for the upcoming Lumezi by-election, scheduled for June 26, 2025, who successfully filed his nominations. Five other candidates also successfully filed their nominations. These include: New Congress Party candidate Goodson Banda; Citizens First’s Wiseman...