PF Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda has insisted that former president Edgar Lungu is not unwell but is simply resting. On Tuesday, State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka said the country should not stress Lungu with politics but rather pray for his quick recovery. Commenting on these remarks in an interview, Wednesday, Nakacinda questioned where Hamasaka got the information that the former president was sick, stating that he should not be making assumptions. “Maybe they are wishing that he would be sick. Because how can you be saying he is unwell, he needs to recover, somebody who has not told you whether they are sick or not? Where are they getting that information? They should speak authoritatively based on facts....