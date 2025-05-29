ZAMBIA Union for All Persons with Disabilities president Pascal Mulenga has expressed disappointment with government’s proposed mixed-member proportional representation system, which offers only three spots for persons with disabilities. Government recently published the draft Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in which it proposes to increase constituency seats from the current 156 to 211, to actualise the ECZ’s delimitation report. The Bill also proposes revising the electoral system for election to the National Assembly to provide for a mixed-member proportional representation system, which would allow for the election of not more than 20 women, not more than 12 youths, and not more than three persons with disabilities. Speaking in an interview, Tuesday, Mulenga urged the government to treat everyone equally....