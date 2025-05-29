Chief Justice Mumba Malila making his remarks during the public open day and the launch of the Mediation Settlement week at the Judiciary Supreme Court grounds in Lusaka on Thursday 8th August 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

POLITICAL leadership is increasingly no longer being decided by voters alone; instead, the judiciary, through a few judges, is being urged to determine who leads, Chief Justice Mumba Malila has noted. He says this has heightened the need for an efficient and effective judiciary capable of managing conflicts in due time. And UNDP Resident Representative to Zambia James Wakiaga says if not well handled, electoral disputes can easily spiral out of control, leading to civil strife. Officiating at the Constitutional Court Judges Training at David Livingstone Lodge and Spa, Wednesday, Chief Justice Malila told the judges that in a democracy, elections were the most orderly and widely acceptable process of political leadership recruitment. “We know that in a democracy, elections...