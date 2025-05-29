PF Deputy Secretary General Brenda Nyirenda says the opposition plans to expose their 2026 presidential candidate only when the elections are near. She says this is because once the candidate is known, the UPND will arrest that candidate or fabricate charges against them. Former Labour minister Austin Liato recently noted that the fragmented state of the opposition in Zambia posed a significant challenge as the nation approached the general elections. He stressed that the opposition should have already chosen a presidential candidate to challenge the sitting government because campaigning against an incumbent required a lot of time. In an interview, Wednesday, Nyirenda urged people to be patient, stating that they would soon know who their leader was. “The people who...