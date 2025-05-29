MINISTER of Labour and Social Security Brenda Tambatamba says the UPND government has laid a robust and revolutionary foundation for economic recovery, job creation and inclusive growth. Speaking at the inauguration meeting of the Boards of Directors for NAPSA, OHSI and the Workers’ Compensation Fund Control Board, Tuesday, Tambatamba said the appointments came at a time when government was prioritising decent work, social protection and sustainable enterprises. “From the onset, allow me to convey my congratulations on your well-deserved appointments on the boards of the three statutory entities under the Ministry of Labour and Social Security. This ceremony marks a pivotal moment in our collective mission to strengthen social security, enhance worker welfare, and advance Zambia’s economic transformation agenda under...