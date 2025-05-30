PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says government’s intention is for the country to be food secure with each district feeding itself and the surplus being sold to urban areas. Speaking during the launch of maize harvesting at his farm in Namwala district, Wednesday, President Hichilema said he did not expect a country of laziness but a country of hard workers. “This President is saying we are not just talking, we are not just saying things by word of mouth, we are doing them by providing leadership, so I expect other leaders in the country to follow suit. The MPs are here, Council Chairperson is, the Minister is here and other leaders of the community including chiefs, that is why we are giving...