MINISTRY of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana has dispelled reports that President Hakainde Hichilema has suspended High Court Judge Emelia Phiri Sunkutu on tribal grounds. On Wednesday, President Hichilema suspended Justice Sunkutu as High Court Judge, with sources revealing that her suspension was due to numerous undelivered judgements. Addressing the media, Thursday, Kawana clarified that the President was merely carrying out an instruction as recommended by the Judicial Complaints Commission. He said the President did not take disciplinary measures against Judges or Judicial Officers. “We have noticed on social media that there are insinuations and suggestions that the President has suspended Judge Sunkutu, and there are these insinuations suggesting that the President has done so on tribal lines...