Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Technical Services Nicholas Phiri with Journalists appreciating part of the newly procured CDF Ambulances at Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) in Lusaka on Wednesday 22nd January 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

MINISTRY of Local Government and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Nicholas Phiri has indicated that he will not resign, despite his earlier pledge to do so if all newly acquired CDF ambulances were not delivered by May 2025. Addressing the media, Thursday, Phiri said government’s turnaround time is to ensure that all 156 ambulances are in the country by August. On November 28, 2024, Phiri assured the public that the ambulances would be delivered by May 2025, and pledged to be the first person to resign from his position if government fails to deliver. At the beginning of May, citizens reminded Phiri of his pledge, but he remained mute. During yesterday’s press briefing, Phiri argued that he did not pledge to...