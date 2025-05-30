Resident DoctorsAssociation of Zambia (RDAZ) at the University Teaching Hospital go-slow continues as they demand for salary arrears and improved working conditions in Lusaka on May 31, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

Resident DoctorsAssociation of Zambia (RDAZ) at the University Teaching Hospital go-slow continues as they demand for salary arrears and improved working conditions in Lusaka on May 31, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Resident Doctors Association of Zambia (RDAZ) has withdrawn their volunteer resident doctors from various sites. In a statement, Friday, RDAZ president Paul Chibwe said the decision was made after the association observed a persistent reliance on unemployed resident doctors to provide essential medical services in over 50 percent of public hospitals on voluntary arrangements. He said there was a need to address the longstanding issue of unpaid medical labour and secure fair working conditions for their members. “The Resident Doctors Association of Zambia (RDAZ) has observed with great concern the persistent reliance on unemployed Resident Doctors to provide essential medical services in over 50% of our public hospitals under voluntary arrangements. While we recognise and commend the dedication to...