COPPERBELT Minister Elisha Matambo says Sino Metals Leach Zambia Limited and Rongxing Investment Limited will pay over K16.2 million as compensation to 507 farmers who were affected by the two mining companies’ pollution. And Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe says both mining firms are ready to compensate the affected farmers. Earlier in February, Sino Metals discharged pollutants into the Mwambashi River, a tributary of the Kafue River, leading to contamination that has since spread to Ngabwe District in Central Province. Speaking during a press briefing yesterday, Matambo said of the K16.2 million, Sino Metals would pay the highest as its operations affected more farmers. “The calculation, if we put together the whole compensation; Sino Metals and Rongxing, it is coming to...