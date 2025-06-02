ACTIONAID Executive Director Faides Tembatemba says as an accountability champion, it will be good for President Hakainde Hichilema to be transparent especially regarding his assets. In an interview, Saturday, Tembatemba was commenting on the auctioning of the President’s 3,000 bulls at his Choma farm on Sunday at which it was projected he would make K90 million. She asked what other assets the President owned. “So, it would be good for him to be transparent to all the Zambian people, and it will be good for him to be accountable to the Zambian people,” Tembatemba said. “Because as a leader you are a lead accountability champion and therefore, we would really want to see that the President is taking lead in...